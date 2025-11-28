Key Arizona starter downgraded to out and 2 more questionable versus ASU

Defensive tackle Tia Savea is out and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and offensive lineman Chubba Maae remained questionable on the Thursday Player Availability Reporting update. Running back Quincy Craig, questionable on the initial Player Availability Reporting update on Tuesday and Wednesday, is no longer on the injured list.

Savea was downgraded from doubtful to out on the Big XII Thursday player availability reporting update. The Wednesday availability reporting update downgraded Savea from questionable to doubtful. Savea is out for the third consecutive game.

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive tackle Jordan Brown are listed as out on the Wednesday player availability reporting update. Groves-Killebrew has not played since Arizona lost 31-28 at Houston on October 18 and Brown is only listed as appearing against Oklahoma State.

The Thursday Player Availability Reporting update remained the same for Arizona State as it had been on Wednesday. Defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. is the only key player listed as out for Arizona State. Bimage is a reserve with 12 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two pass breakups in 2025.

If Maae cannot play, Michael Wooten is listed as his backup by Arizona. Arizona played well without Cole and Groves-Killebrew at CB against the Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who entered the game for Baylor on Saturday first nationally, averaging 321.0 passing YPG.

With Cole questionable and Groves-Killebrew out, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales will move around other DBs. Expect Treydan Stukes to receive significant snaps at CB instead is his hybrid position of F-KAT, which is essentially a nickel or linebacker/safety.

The other notable name on the Player Availability Reporting update is Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Tyson has been probable for all three Player Availability Reporting updates this week against Arizona. Tyson is an All-American candidate with 59 receptions for 689 yards and eight TDs.