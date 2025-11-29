Key Arizona starter out and 2 are game-time decisions for Territorial Cup

Arizona will be without Defensive tackle Tia Savea and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and offensive lineman Chubba Maae are game-time decisions on the Big XII GameDay Player Availability Reporting update. Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, defensive back Nela Taliauli and offensive tackle Jordan Brown are also out.

Savea has been downgraded throughout the week and is out for the third consecutive game. Savea leads the Arizona defensive linemen in 2025 with 30 tackles and has 3.0 tackles for loss and a 0.5 sack despite missing two games. Leroy Palu is listed as the starter ahead of Savea on the Arizona depth chart.

Ayden Garnes, Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treyden Stukes tied for the most snaps in the Arizona secondary in the win over Baylor. If Cole does not play, Michael Dansby will also receive a significant amount of snaps for Arizona at CB.

Michael Wooten is listed as the backup to Maae at left guard. Arizona also could move Rhino Tapa’atoutai inside to play left guard if Maae is out. Wooten nearly split the snaps at right guard with Alexander Doost in the win over Baylor last week.

Arizona left guard Chubba Maae and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole are game-time decisions. pic.twitter.com/IuW1cowhds — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 29, 2025

Nine players are listed as out for Arizona State in the Territorial Cup. Defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. is the most prevalent player out for Arizona State. Bimage has 12 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two pass breakups in 2025, playing primarily as a reserve.

Star Arizona State wide receiver Jordan Tyson was probable in the first three Player Availability Reporting updates for the Territorial Cup, but is not on the game day update. Savea is a significant loss for Arizona and Cole and Maae would limit the Wildcat depth, but both teams are relatively healthy.

The updates on Cole and Maae will come close to kickoff. Expect Cole and Maae to potentially go through warmups and see if they can play. Arizona State does not have any players listed as game-time decisions.