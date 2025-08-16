Keyan Burnett return leads Arizona Tight End depth chart

The return of Keyan Burnett at tight end provides stability at the top of the Arizona depth chart. Burnett transferred to Kansas during the winter portal cycle but returned to Arizona after spring practice. Sam Olson and Tyler Powell are the primary backups to Burnett.

Burnett had a career high of 18 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown in 2024. In three collegiate seasons, Burnett has 24 receptions for 261 yards and one TD in three seasons with Arizona.

Olson had 13 receptions for 196 yards and two TDs in 2024 for Arizona. In four seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Arizona, Olson had 45 receptions for 594 yards and six TDs. Powell played in all 12 2024 Arizona games with two starts and recorded five receptions for 40 yards.

Arizona has nine TEs on their 2025 roster. The Wildcats have exceptional length at TE with four on the roster at least 6'5 or taller. Powell is the tallest and should provide a good red zone target at 6'7. Burnett and transfer Cameron Barmore are 6'6 and freshman Kellan Ford is 6'5.

Barmore is an intriguing player who previously played wide receiver at Football Bowl Subdivision Mercyhurst. In four seasons at Mercyhurst, Barmore had 165 receptions for 2,319 yards and 29 TDs. Barmore should compete for snaps during the 2025 season.

Expect Arizona TEs to be featured more often in the red zone in 2024. New Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege relied on his TEs at Marshall in 2024. Marshall TE Toby Payne had 17 receptions for 168 yards and six TDs in 2024. Payne had five receptions for 50 yards and five TDs in the red zone.

Arizona will need a team effort to replace the number produced by wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in 2024. Expect the TEs to become a more featured part of the offense with Doege calling plays in 2025. Burnett should be the TE for Arizona, who benefits the most in the Doege offense.