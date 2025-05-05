Keyan Burnett returns to Arizona instantly becoming top TE on roster

As the 10th-ranked transfer tight end, the return of Keyan Burnett to Arizona instantly makes him the top player at the position for the Wildcats in 2025. Pete Nakos of On3 reported Burnett was returning to Arizona after transferring to Kansas in the winter portal window and spending the spring with the Jayhawks.

In addition to Burnett, Arizona returns Sam Olson and Tyler Powell at TE and added Mercyhurst transfer Cameron Barmore to the 2025 roster. Olson was the 45th-ranked 2024 transfer TE and Barmore is the 169th-ranked 2025 portal wide receiver but is expected to play TE for Arizona.

Burnett led Arizona TEs in 2024 with 18 receptions for 217 yards and one TD. Olson had 13 receptions for 196 yards with two TDs to lead the Arizona TEs. Powell had five receptions for 40 yards, which are the only numbers he has posted for Arizona.

Burnett played in only eight games in 2024 and has a higher ceiling he can reach after posting career-high numbers last season. The majority of Burnett's 2024 numbers came in two games. Burnett had five receptions for 76 yards and a TD in a 23-10 win at Utah and five for 46 a week later in a 28-23 loss to Texas Tech.

Left the Wildcats in the winter for Kansas but has now signed with Arizona. Has 24 career catches for 261 yards.https://t.co/VxSGJETKD9 pic.twitter.com/PkuHLzPA6e — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 5, 2025

The return of Burnett gives Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita a receiver he is familiar with. Burnett and Fifita played together in high school at Anaheim, California, Servite. Burnett has played in 30 games with seven starts in his three seasons with Arizona. At 6'6 and 248 pounds, Burnett is an athletic and big target.

If he can stay healthy, Barnett should improve his career-best numbers and potentially get on NFL Draft Big Boards for 2026. Burnett projects as the third most talented player returning on the 2025 Arizona roster per the 247Sports rankings, behind defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and running back Kedrick Reescano.