Koa Peat double-double leads Arizona over Arizona State

Koa Peat scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds, Tobe Awaka had a career high with 25 and Arizona had a stretch of 11 consecutive field goals to beat Arizona State 89 to 82 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats won their 17th consecutive game to start the season.

The streak of 11 consecutive field goals made came over a 10-minute-plus span in the second half. The Wildcats increased the lead from 47-43 to 75-63 during that stretch. Arizona State rallied from the 12 point deficit to cut the Arizona lead to 85-82 on a Maurice Odom three-point shot with 56 seconds remaining.

Odom scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to keep Arizona State in the game. Jaden Bradley scored on the next possession and Awaka followed up with two free throws to put the game away for Arizona. Center Massamba Diop finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Arizona State.

Arizona State led by three, three times, once late in the first half and twice early in the second half. The Sun Devils led 39-38 at halftime. Arizona continued to dominate inside with a 39-28 rebounding advantage and outscoring State 46-22 in points in the paint.

Other Arizona contributors

Ivan Karchenkov scored 15 and Bradley contributed 12 for Arizona as the other Wildcats in double figures. Arizona made 21 out of their 26 free throw attempts to seven out of 11 for Arizona State. The Sun Devils stayed in the game by making 11 of 25 three-point attempts to four of 11 for Arizona.

Arizona is at 14-2 Central Florida on Saturday. The Knights are 3-1 in the Big XII. Vanderbilt won 105-93 at Central Florida in November for the Knights' only home loss. Central Florida lost 87-76 at Oklahoma State earlier this month for its only other 2025-26 loss.