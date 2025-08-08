Koa Peat gives scouting reports on other Arizona Freshmen

Five-star freshman forward Koa Peat, the highest-ranked 2025 signee for Arizona, gave scouting reports on his classmates to the media on Wednesday. Arizona signed the third-ranked 2025 class in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Peat is the top-ranked 2025 Arizona signee, with five-star guard Brayden Burries slightly behind him in the 247Sports composite rankings. Burries and Peat will be a major part of the 2025-26 Arizona rotation and have an excellent chance of entering the season as starters.

Arizona returns point guard Jaden Bradley, forward Tobe Awaka and wing Anthony Dell'Orso as starters in 2025-26. The question for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will be if he wants to start center Motiejus Krivas with Awaka or bring him off the bench.

Lloyd could also start Burries and Peat with Awaka Bradley and Krivas with Dell'Orso as the sixth man. Burries is a prolific scorer and will help replace the points lost with Caleb Love now in the NBA. Arizona will rely heavily on freshmen in 2025-26.

"Brayden's kind of just a do-it-all type of guard. Gets downhill at a high clip and he can shoot the ball at a high clip. He plays defense, too. He plays both sides of the ball."

Burries averaged 29.7 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 34.7 percent on three-point attempts and 83.6 percent from the free throw line as a senior at Eastvale, California, Roosevelt, according to MaxPreps.

Dwayne, same kind of just three and D. Plays both sides of the ball. He's a great basketball player, but I think he's even better person. He's my roommate, so we've been connecting a lot.

Dwayne Aristode is a consensus five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. At 6'8 and 215 pounds, Aristode is listed as a small forward, but Lloyd could also play him at power forward in a smaller lineup. Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, refers to Aristode as a "jumbo wing."

Aristode is originally from the Netherlands but averaged 12.0 PPG, 5.1RPG and 2.6 APG at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire per MaxPreps. Aristode shot 52.7 percent from the field, 39.6 percent on three-point attempts and 77.5 percent from the free throw line.

"Bryce is a knockdown shooter. He's really good and he talks and gets guys involved."

Bryce James was a three-star signee for Arizona in the 2025 class who is projected to be a long-term prospect. James could redshirt in 2025-26. At 6'5 James provides Arizona with good size on the wing and Finklestein says "he possesses clear shooting potential."

"Ivan coming over from overseas, he's really physical. Has a really nice three-point shot. So, kind of a three and D as well, and he plays good defense."

Koa Peat on representing the state of Arizona and what he's most excited for this season. 🍿



Ivan Karchenkov comes to Arizona from legendary German sports club Bayern Munich. Karchenkov has been with Bayern Munich since he was 12 years old and he has played for the senior team since he was 16. In the 2024 FIBA Under 18 EuroBasket, Karchenkov averaged 17.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 3.8 assists for Germany as they won gold.

Mabil, he's doing really good. He guards me every day in practice. I guard him every day in practice. So, we've been battling with each other...He's a good four-man that makes shots. He'll go in the paint, get dirty in there, and he'll make layups.

Mabil Mawut is a 6'11", 200-pound center born in Kenya who spent part of his youth in Uganda with South Sudanese nationality. With Awaka, Krivas, Peat and fellow 2025 signee Sidi Gueye on the Arizona roster, Mawut could also redshirt for Arizona in 2025-26.

Peat did not comment on Gueye. Burries and Peat will be significant contributors for Arizona in 2025-26. Aristode should be an important player in the Arizona rotation off the bench. The 2025 class is the best Arizona has signed under Lloyd.