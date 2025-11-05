Koa Peat Had the Best Debut of the 2025 5-Star Freshmen

Arizona forward Koa Peat had the best freshman debut of the 15 five-star prospects in the 2025 247 Sports Composite rankings. Peat was the 11th-ranked prospect and the fourth power forward in the 2025 247Sports composite rankings.

Peat made 11 of 18 from the field, eight of 12 from the free throw line and had seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while committing only one foul and two turnovers. The efficient performance by Peat was against a Florida frontline that returned intact after winning the 2025 NCAA Championship.

Peat was also part of Arizona, holding Florida preseason All-American forward Alex Condon to 11 points on four of nine from the field with eight rebounds and four assists before fouling out. Florida 6'9 small forward Thomas Haugh was one of two Gators in double figures with a team-leading 27 points.

The three power forwards ranked ahead of Peat in the 2025 class are Cameron Boozer of Duke, Nate Ament of Tennessee and Caleb Wilson of North Carolina. Ament and Wilson made their debuts on Monday. Boozer led Duke to a win over Sean Miller and Texas on Tuesday night.

Some Freshman debuts from today



Koa Peat: 30p, 7r, 5a, 3s, 1b - 11/18 FG

Darryn Peterson: 21p, 4r, 3a, 2s, 1b - 7/11 FG

AJ Dybantsa: 21p, 6r, 3a - 9/18 FG

Caleb Wilson: 22p, 4r, 3a, 1s, 1b - 8/10 FG

Tounde Yessoufou: 24p, 7r, 1a, 1s - 10/16 FG

Nate Ament: 18p, 9r, 1a - 6/11 FG… — Lucas (@redcooteay) November 4, 2025

Ament scored 18 points on six out of 11 from the field, one out of four on three-point attempts and five of seven from the free throw line with nine rebounds, one assist, three turnovers and one foul as Tennessee defeated Mercer 76-61.

Wilson scored 22 points on eight of 10 from the field, made his only three-point attempt, was five of six from the free throw line and had four rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block two turnovers and one foul as North Carolina beat Central Arkansas 94-54.

Boozer did not score and missed all seven of his shots from the field in the first half against Texas. Despite the slow start, Boozer finished with 15 points on three out of 12 from the field, missed all four of his three-point attempts and had 13 rebounds, two assists, one block, three steals and three turnovers.

Peat had the best debut against the toughest competition. Peat sent notice he will be a candidate for at least the National Freshman of the Year. A Duke player has been named the National FOY in five of the last 13 years, including Cooper Flagg in 2024-25. Jason Gardner is the only Arizona NFOY in 1999-2000.