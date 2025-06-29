Koa Peat has another strong game as U19 Team USA cruises over France

Koa Peat scored X points on 8-12 from the field as the United States beat France 108-77 in the Under 19 World Cup. With Tommy Lloyd as the head coach, the Americans are now 2-0 in Group D, with their final game on Tuesday versus Cameroon before the knockout stages begin on Wednesday.

Team USA took a 33-18 lead after one quarter and was never seriously threatened after that. France outscored the Americans. 20-17 in the second quarter. Team USA put France away with a 28-22 advantage in the third quarter and had a 30-17 edge in the fourth.

After scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds on Saturday in the win over Australia, Peat had three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks with seven turnovers. Louisville signee Mikel Brown led Team USA with 24 points and a good all-around performance.

BYU signee A.J. Dybansta, the top signee in the 2025 class, scored 16 points and had four rebounds. Caleb Holt scored 10 as the fourth American in double figures. Lloyd was more liberal with his bench on Sunday, as 10 players received at least 11 minutes of playing time.

The 101-96 win by Australia over Cameroon on Sunday means the USA wins Group D. Australia and France are 1-1 in Group D with a loss to the Americans and a win over Cameroon. Cameroon is 0-1. Team USA will play Cameroon on Tuesday at 8:15 AM Mountain Standard Time in their final Group D game.

Team USA will play Jordan on Wednesday in the first round of the knockout stage on Wednesday. The winner between Jordan and the USA will play either the third-place team from Group A or the second-place team from Group C in the quarterfinals on July 4.

The semifinals are on July 5 and the finals will be on July 6. Team USA is hoping to improve on their fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup. Lloyd led Team USA to the gold medal in the 2024 U18 AmeriCup.