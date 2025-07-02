Koa Peat has modest game as U19 Team USA obliterates Jordan

Koa Peat played 13:10 as the United States defeated Jordan 140 to 67 in the Under 19 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland. The United States will play Canada in the quarterfinal. Canada advanced with a 100-75 win over Mali on Wednesday.

Team USA outscored Jordan by double digits in every quarter. The United States led 32-15 at the end of the first quarter and 67-37 at halftime. Team USA outscored Jordan 73-30 in the second half, 34-11 in the fourth quarter, in their most dominant 10-minute span.

Peat finished with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal on six of 10 from the field and made one of his two free throw attempts. Peat has scored in double figures in all four games for Team USA in the Under 19 FIBA World Cup.

Wednesday was the easiest of the first four games for Team USA in the FIBA Under 19 World Cup. Eight players scored in double figures for the United States versus Jordan. Tyran Stokes, the top player in the 2026 class, led Team USA with 19 points on 9-11 from the field, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals.

Karim Ashraf Lutfi Aljaibat led Jordan with 16 points and had five rebounds. Jordan lost all four of its games in the FIBA U19 World Cup by a total of 147 points. That included a 20-0 forfeit loss after Jordan refused to play Israel. The Dominican Republic and host Switzerland also defeated Jordan in group play.

The tournament is off on Thursday before concluding the tournament with the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and finals on Sunday. Consolation games will also be played Friday through Sunday. The game time for Canada and the United States will likely be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.