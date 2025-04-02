Koa Peat missed McDonald's All-American Game and how Brayden Burries performed

Arizona five-star commitment Koa Peat missed the McDonald's All-American Game with a broken hand, but top target Brayden Burries participated. Peat posted to X that he was only cleared to participate in warmups.

Peat suffered a fractured hand during the Arizona state tournament but still led Gilbert, Perry to two more wins, earning their fourth consecutive championship. Burries and Peat were on the West team that beat the East 105-92.

Duke signee Cameron Boozer scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds for the East and Kansas' Darryn Peterson, with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, were the Co-MVPs of the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

Burries played 15 minutes and scored six points, making three of his eight shots from the field, missed his only three-point attempt and had four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Multiple reports expect Burries to make a college decision in the next week or two, with Arizona as the favorite.

Wasn’t cleared for the #mcdaag game. But will be participating in warmup as I have been cleared to start shooting again. #Godsplan. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K21KTE0Tfq — Koa Seward Peat (@kpeat10) April 1, 2025

Peat is the 22nd Arizona signee to earn McDonald's All-American. Seven other McDonald's All-Americans transferred into Arizona. When asked about recruiting Burries to Arizona, Peat replied, "I think me and him would complement each other well" per longtime college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria.

Arizona is currently 17th in the 247Sports Composite rankings in the 2025 class. A commitment from Burries would move Arizona up to the fourth-ranked 2025 class, only behind Duke, Houston and Connecticut. Connecticut won the last two national championships and Duke and Houston are in the 2025 Final Four.

Arizona already has its best recruiting class under Tommy Lloyd without Burries. The addition of Burries would give Arizona its highest ranked class since 2020. The 2020 class included Bennedict Mathurin, who became an NBA first-round pick and future All-American Azuolas Tubelis.

Arizona also signed three-star guard Bryce James and four-star forward Dwayne Aristode in the 2025 class. Aristode could contribute as a freshman but James has been regarded as more of a long term developmental player. Burries and Peat would be expected to become a part of the 2025-26 rotation for Arizona.