Koa Peat named NCAA National Freshman and Player of the Week

Andy Katz of NCAA.com named Arizona power forward Koa Peat the National Freshman and Player of the Week after his stellar performances in wins over defending national champion and then third-ranked Florida and Utah Tech.

Peat averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 68.0 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from the free throw line through two games. Peat had a breakout game against Florida with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block on 11 of 18 from the field.

In the win over Florida, Peat dominated a Gators' frontline that returned intact after winning the 2025 NCAA Championship. Peat followed up the performance against Florida with 18 points on six of seven from the floor with three rebounds and three assists against Utah Tech on Friday night.

The performance from Peat in the season opener put Peat in the conversation for a big four freshmen in the 2025 class with Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and forwards Cameron Boozer of Duke and A.J. Dybantsa. Arizona plays BYU and Kansas twice this season, but does not play Duke.

Weekly Awards from @TheAndyKatz



Team of the Week: Alabama

Koa Peat sweeps Player and Freshman of the Week honors

Peat is tied for second nationally in PPG among freshmen. Peat only played 28 minutes against Utah Tech. Arizona and Peat have another chance to make a statement nationally when they play UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Friday night.

Following UCLA, Arizona will play at Connecticut on November 19. The UCLA game begins a six-game stretch for Arizona against four opponents that are currently ranked. Arizona hosts Auburn on December 6 and plays Alabama on December 13 in Birmingham.

Peat has immediately established himself as the best player for Arizona. Point guard Jaden Bradley closed the game for Arizona against Florida and finished with 27 points, but Peat has been the Wildcats' leading scorer in each of the first two games.