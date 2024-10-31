Lack of developing a second WR had continued plaguing Arizona throughout 2024
The dominance of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the Arizona offense has hurt the Wildcats throughout the 2024 season. The inability for Arizona to develop a second WR is a big reason for the regression on offense in 2024. McMillan is third nationally with 88 targets. That is 58 more than any other Arizona receiver.
McMillan had 10 receptions on 13 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown on Saturday in a 31-26 loss to West Virginia. That was the third highest total of McMillan's career and came after he had 10 receptions for 116 yards in the previous two games. The TD was the first for McMillan since he had four in the season opener.
Wide receivers Chris Hunter and Jeremiah Patterson and tight end Keyan Burnett who returned from an injury all tied for second on Arizona with three targets versus West Virginia. Hunter caught all three of his targets which was second on the team in receptions versus West Virginia for 26 yards.
Tight end Sam Olson was second on Arizona versus West Virginia with 32 receiving yards and had the other Wildcats' TD receptions in the loss to the Mountaineers. Running back Quali Conley is second this season on Arizona with 27 receptions and 177 receiving yards.
Burnett is third on Arizona with 18 receptions and 217 and one TD catch in 2024. Montana Lemonious-Craig is second among Arizona WRs with 17 receptions for 172 yards and one TD. Lemonious-Craig did not have any targets in the loss to West Virginia.
Arizona had offensive balance in 2024 in the passing game. Jacob Cowing and McMillan tied for the team lead with 90 receptions. McMillan led Arizona with 1,402 receiving yards and was second to Cowing with 10 TD receptions. Cowing had 13. Tight end Tanner McLachlan who is now in the NFL had 45 receptions for 528 yards and four TDs.
Quarterback Noah Fifita has mostly regressed in 2024. Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,869 yards, 25 TDs, six interceptions, a 7.5 percent TD rate, six interceptions overall, a 1.8 interception percentage, 8.6 yards per attempt, 11.9 yards per completion and 147.2 passer rating.
Fifita has completed 59.9 percent of his passes in 2024 for 2068 yards, 11 touchdowns, a 3.8 TD percentage, 10 interceptions a 3.5 percent interception rate, 7.2 yards per attempt, 12.0 yards per completion and a 125.6 passer rating. The lack of a secondary receiver has significantly hindered Fifita in 2024.
Fifita has frequently forced the ball to McMillan. Arizona is averaging 29.0 points per game when McMillan has 100 yards receiving in 2024 and 11.5 when he is under the century mark. Arizona needs wins in three of its final four games to qualify for a bowl game. A secondary receiver emerging in November would help significantly.