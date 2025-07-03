Lakers have 2 top 2018 draft picks after signing Arizona alum DeAndre Ayton

Arizona alum DeAndre Ayton was signed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, per Shams Sharania of ESPN. Ayton, the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, joins Luka Dončić, the third selection that year, to form the foundation of the future of the Lakers.

Sharania reported Ayton will earn $34 million during the 2025-26 season in a deal that includes a player option. Ayton joined the Lakers after he was released. by the Portand Trail Blazers on Sunday and cleared waivers on Wednesday night per Charania.

Ayton spoke with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks before deciding to sign with the Lakers. Ayton essentially replaces Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas for Doncic at the deadline in February.

Ayton and Dončić give the Lakers a big three with LeBron James. James son Bryce will be a freshman for Arizona in 2025-26. Austin Reeves is the projected starting shooting guard for the Lakers in 2025-26 and Rui Hachimura is the small forward, with Doncic at point guard and James at power forward.

Charania reported the Lakers reached out to Portland general manager Joe Cronin to conduct background information on Ayton. Cronin praised Ayton for his leadership and mentoring of Blazers big men that included 2024 Portland first-round pick Donovan Clingan.

Ayton has averaged 16.4 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 59.0 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the free throw line during his career. Ayton is the first player to average at least 10 points and 10 rebounds per game in the first seven seasons of his career since Dwight Howard.

ESPN NBA analyst and former Brooklyn Nets executive Bobby Marks stated on Sportscenter that Ayton was the best available center in free agency and the Lakers need to build their bench to add more shooters. With Donic and James, the Lakers have two players to be able to get the ball to Ayton as a lob threat.