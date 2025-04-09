Late Arizona rally outlasts New Mexico State in wild midweek game

Mason White had five runs batted in and Arizona needed a two-run eighth inning to earn an 11-9 win over New Mexico State on Tuesday night. The wild game featured four lead changes and one tie following the completion of half innings.

New Mexico State took command with four runs in the top of the first inning. A two-run home run by Tommy Meluskey as the second batter in the game got the Aggies off to an immediate 2-0 lead. New Mexico State added another pair of runs on an RBI single from Boston Vest and a sacrifice fly by Dane Woodcook.

Arizona quickly answered with a five-run bottom of the first inning. After an Aaron Walton double scored Garen Caulfield, White hit a two-run HR. An Easton Breyfogle two-run single later in the first put Arizona in front 5-4. Arizona added another run in the second with an Adonys Guzman single that scored White.

New Mexico State regained the lead with a four-run third inning. After two fielders' choices, a Joey Craig double drove in two runs to give New Mexico State an 8-6 lead in the top of the third. Arizona regained the lead with a three-run HR from White in the fourth inning to put the Wildcats up 9-8.

Every win matters 😤 pic.twitter.com/q8ZZJMtt4h — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 9, 2025

A Woodcook single in the top of the fifth tied the game at nine. After two scoreless innings, Arizona began the eighth with three consecutive productive at-bats. Tommy Splaine led off the ninth with a single, Breyfogle tripled him in and TJ Adams followed with a sacrifice fly.

White had three hits in five at-bats with three runs scored, five RBIs and the HR, Breyfogle drove in three runs and six Arizona players had at least two hits. Four Aggies had multiple hits on Tuesday. Julian Tonghini allowed a hit with two strikeouts in one inning of relief and Tony Pluta pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his sixth save.

Arizona hosts Oklahoma State this weekend. The Cowboys are 15-15 overall this season, 4-6 in the Big XII and 1-7 on the road. Oklahoma State lost 10-6 to Oral Roberts on Tuesday after sweeping Kansas State over the weekend. Kansas State entered the series with Oklahoma State in first place in the Big XII.