Late line moving towards Arizona at TCU and predictions
After ending a five-game losing streak versus Houston last Friday, Arizona travels to Fort Worth to play TCU on Saturday afternoon. After being a 12.5-point underdog earlier this week, Arizona is now getting 10.5 points for their game at TCU on Saturday afternoon per FanDuel.
Taking Arizona and the points is minus 106 after being minus 118 earlier this week. Arizona was plus 320 on the money line and TCU minus 420 earlier this week. Arizona is now plus 300 and TCU minus 385 on the money line. The over/under has remained at 59.5 points. The over has also remained at minus 112 and the under at minus 108.
Arizona is 2-8 versus the point spread in 2024. Although they are 6-4 overall, TCU is 3-7 versus the point spread. Arizona is 1-3 versus the spread on the road and TCU is 1-4 at home. Four Arizona games have gone over this season and six TCU games have topped the number in 2024.
The only game Arizona covered on the road this season was a 23-10 win as a 7.5-point underdog at Utah. Arizona won 27-3 last week over Houston as a one-point favorite to cover for only the second time in 2024. TCU has covered in three of the last six games after not covering in their first four contests of 2024.
The Arizona offense versus the TCU defense is a matchup of two units ranked in the bottom half nationally. Arizona's defense versus TCU's offense is the matchup to watch on Saturday. Arizona needs to make TCU one-dimensional offensively. The TCU pass offense is top 20 nationally with their rushing offense mostly ranked below 100th.
Arizona has been more susceptible versus the run in 2024 than the pass. Four Arizona opponents have run for over 200 yards. TCU has thrown for over 290 yards in eight out of 10 2024 games. Six teams have held TCU under 120 yards rushing. No Arizona opponents have thrown for over 300 yards this season.
If Arizona can pressure the quarterback and get a good game from their secondary they will have a chance to put themselves in a position to beat TCU and be able to qualify for a bowl game with a win over Arizona State next week. TCU is the biggest game of the season for Arizona to this point.