Late Texas Tech home runs buries Arizona to take weekend series

Lauren Allred broke a two-all tie with a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Demi Edler cleared the fences two batters later to lead Texas Tech to a 5-2 win over Arizona on Saturday night in Tucson. Texas Tech rallied to win the three-game series with wins in the final two games.

Texas Tech took the lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Bailey Lindemuth. Lindemuth put Texas Tech up 2-0 with a fielder's choice to drive in another run in the third inning. A Dakota Kennedy HR in the bottom third made the score 2-1. Sydney Stewart hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to tie the game at two.

Stewart's sacrifice fly was second out of the third inning and came with the bases loaded. Miranda Stoddard was the next batter and walked to reload the bases. Jenna Sniffen flew out with the bases loaded to strand all three runners and Arizona lost a chance to take the lead.

Arizona had another chance to take the lead in the fifth inning. Regan Shockey led off the fifth inning with a single. Stewart walked with two outs. Texas Tech superstar pitcher NiJaree Canady got Miranda Stoddard to ground out to end the inning. Canady retired the side in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the Texas Tech win.

Kennedy and Shockey each had two hits for Arizona on Saturday. The remainder of the Arizona team had one hit in 17 at-bats with an RBI. Elder led Texas Tech with two hits. Alled and Lindemuth each had two RBIs. Canady pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, with four walks and three strikeouts.

Texas Tech improved to 36-10 overall and 16-2 in the Big XII and all but clinched the Big XII regular season title. Arizona fell to 37-9 overall and 14-7 in second place in the Big XII. Arizona hosts New Mexico State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time, in the final 2025 regular season home games.