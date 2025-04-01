Lauryn Swann is seventh Arizona player to enter transfer portal

Arizona freshman guard Lauryn Swann became the seventh Arizona player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Swann posted her decision to leave Arizona in her Instagram stories. Five of the Arizona players to enter the 2025 transfer portal were prominent in the 2024-25 Arizona rotation.

Swann averaged 8.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent on three-point attempts and 72.0 percent from the free throw line with a 51.7 eFG percentage. Swann played in 31 games with five starts and scored a season high 22 points versus Utah on New Year's Eve.

Arizona signed Katarina Knezevic, who has also entered the transfer portal, Mailien Rolff and Swann in the 2024 class. Rolff is one of only six players currently remaining on the 2025-26 Arizona roster. Swann was named to the 2024-25 Big XII All-Freshman team and was a four-star signee with Arizona in the 2024 class.

Swann was one of the most consistent players for Arizona in 2024-25 with 12 games scoring in double figures and 15 games with multiple three-point shots that included highs of 22 points and six shots from beyond the arc versus Utah on New Year's Eve with the latter tied in the final game of the regular season at Arizona State.

Ajae Yoakum entered the transfer portal on Monday after missing the entire 2024-25 season with a torn ACL. Before transferring to Arizona in 2024, Yoakum averaged 10.4 PPG and 5.6 RPG at Florida International during the 2023-24 season. Jordyn Ross played 18 games for Arizona in 2024-25, averaging 1.1 PPG.

Adia Barnes and her staff have a massive job to rebuild the roster for 2025-26. Breya Cunningham, Skylar Jones and Jada Williams with Swann were the corps of the future for Arizona. The Wildcats need to add transfers at every position to their 2025-26 roster.