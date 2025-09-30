Longtime CBB Writer Andy Katz Ranks Arizona in Top 10 Arenas Nationally

McKale Center is ninth in 'The top 10 men's college basketball arenas, ranked by Andy Katz" of NCAA.com, posted on Tuesday. Arizona is one of four Big XII programs to have its home arena in the top 10, posted by Katz.

Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas is first, Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State is fifth and United Supermarkets Arena at Texas Tech is 10th. Arizona lost all three games at those venues in 2025. Arizona is 1-5 all-time at Allen Fieldhouse, 0-3 at Hilton Coliseum and 0-2 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Arizona lost 71-54 in the opening game at Hilton Coliseum on December 2, 1971. United Supermarkets Arena did not open until 1999. Arizona is 5-19 all-time in Lubbock. McKale Center has been one of the biggest homecourt advantages since Arizona's rise under Lute Olson beginning in 1983.

Arizona has the fifth-longest homecourt winning streak in college basketball history at 81 games from 1945 to 1951. The 81-game homecourt streak predated McKale Center and coach Lute Olson. Arizona also achieved a 71-game homecourt winning streak under Olson from 1987 to 1992.

Time for some serious debate. Top 10 arenas @MarchMadnessMBB this season. Let the criticism begin!!! https://t.co/CTwBIKom6q — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) September 30, 2025

"The West needs to get the respect. The McKale Center has been one of the toughest places to get a road win since the late Lute Olson arrived in Tucson." Andy Katz, NCAA.Com

McKale Center and the Pit in Albuquerque, the homecourt for New Mexico, are the only arenas ranked in the top 10 by Katz West of the Central Time Zone. No arenas in the Pacific Time Zone are on Katz's list.

Arizona has played in eight of the nine other arenas on Katz's list. Arizona has yet to play in Mackey Arena in West Lafayette at Purdue. Purdue beat Arizona 34-23 at Memorial Gymnasium in West Lafayette on January 1, 1934. That was two home basketball arenas ago for Purdue.