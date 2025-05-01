Louis Riddick names 2 Arizona players to his favorite non-first round prospects

Arizona running back Jacorey Croskey-Merritt and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea were chosen by ESPN football analyst on his fourth annual list of his favorite non-first round prospects from each (NFL) team in the 2025 draft that could a significant contributor or starter withing the next two to three years.

Savaiinaea was the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Croskey-Merritt was the 245th overall pick in the seventh round by the Washington Commanders. Wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan and kicker Tyler Loop were the other Arizona alums drafted in 2025.

Savaiinaea is projected as the second-team right guard for Miami per the ESPN depth chart. When Savaiinaea was drafted by Miami, Riddick said, "he has all-pro potential" at guard. Miami Herald columnist Omr Kelly quoted Riddick, stating about Savaiinaea, "He's got flex. Movement for 340 pounds he's a dancing bear."

Savaiinaea is listed behind veteran James Daniels, who signed with Miami from Pittsburgh during the offseason. The consensus is Savaiinaea should compete to be a starter for Miami in 2025. Miami thought highly enough of Savaiinaea to trade the 48th, 98th and 135th overall picks Las Vegas for 37th and 143rd picks.

Time for the 4th annual list of my one favorite non-first round prospect (tried to NOT select obvious 2nd rounders as well) from EACH team in the 2025 draft that could be a significant contributor/starter within the next 2-3 years:

ARZ: Cody Simon - LB - OHST

ATL: Xavier Watts -… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) May 1, 2025

Brian Robinson Jr. Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are the top four RBs listed on the ESPN Washington depth chart. Robinson led the Washington RBs with 799 rushing yards and topped the Commanders overall with 187 carries and eight rushing touchdowns.

Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and a TD in his only game with Arizona in 2024 before missing the rest of the season because of an eligibility issue. Playing for New Mexico in 2023, Croskey-Merritt had 189 carries for 1,190 yards and 17 TDs and seven receptions for 70 yards and another score.

Zona Zealots' partner site Riggo's Rag projected there is a path for Croskey-Merritt to earn carries with Washington and provide the Commanders with energy in their backfield that was missing at times during their run to the NFC Championship Game.