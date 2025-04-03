Major recruiting outlet significantly increases Arizona Brayden Burries projection

Oregon On3 writer Collin King placed a prediction on Tuesday for Arizona to get a commitment from five-star guard Brayden Burries. The prediction from King boosted the projection for Arizona to receive a Burries commitment from 30.0 to 81.1 percent via the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

King placed the prediction that Burries will commit to Arizona over Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and USC. King concluded his post by stating that "It's looked this way for some time, and Burries is now close to committing." Burries is expected to announce his commitment in the next week or two.

Burries and five-star forward Koa Peat, who committed to Arizona last Thursday, participated in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. Peat was unable to play in the McDonald's All-American Game because of a fractured hand, but was in attendance and able to participate in the festivities.

When asked about playing with Burries during McDonald's All-American week interviews, Peat said, "I think me and him would complement each other well." Arizona currently has the 15th-ranked 2025 class in the On3 rankings. A commitment from Burries would likely push the 2025 Arizona class into the top five.

The 2025 class will be the highest-ranked class under Tommy Lloyd. A commitment from Burries would give Arizona its highest-ranked class since at least 2015, when they were fourth. The 2015 class was led by shooting guard Allonzo Trier. Trier averaged 16.8 points per game in three seasons with Arizona.

With the losses Arizona has had ag guard from the 2024-25 team, Burries would be in the rotation and have an excellent chance of starting, depending on who the Wildcats sign through the transfer portal. Peat is also projected to be part of the rotation next season. Arizona is still awaiting a decision by Carter Bryant on his future.