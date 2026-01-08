Majority of Arizona's early season ranked wins have lost some luster

Arizona wins over then third-ranked Florida, number 15 UCLA and Auburn, who was 20th when the Wildcats beat them, have lost luster with all three out of the top 25. Connecticut, which was also third when Arizona beat the Huskies, remains one of the best wins of the 2025-26 season.

Alabama, 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday, lost 96-90 at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night to fall to 11 wins and four losses in 2025-26. Alabama also has losses to Gonzaga and Purdue this season. The Crimson Tide's losses have been to teams with a combined two losses in 2025-26.

Connecticut is currently the best win for Arizona by far this season. The Huskies are currently eighth in the NCAA Net Ratings and have 15 wins against one loss to Arizona. Connecticut is 4-1 against quadrant one, 5-0 versus quad, 2-0 in games playing quad three opponents and 4-0 against quad four.

Alabama remains 13th in the NCAA NetRatings despite the loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide are 2-4 against quad one, 4-0 versus quad two, 3-0 in games playing quad three opponents and 2-0 versus quad four.

On the Team Resumes page you can hover over any team's wins and see the value of each. Arizona has as many good elite wins as anybody.



However, they only have 6 games where they earned a win worth +0.3 or more in Win Quality. UConn for example has 8. Every game counts! pic.twitter.com/ei8k9iZsr5 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 8, 2026

Falling from the rankings

Although Florida has fallen out of the National Polls, the Gators are 19th in the NCAA NetRatings. Florida is currently 10-5. The Gators are 2-5 against quad one, 3-0 versus quads two and three combined and 5-0 in games versus quad four.

Auburn is currently 37th in the NCAA NetRatings. The Tigers are 1-5 against quad one, 1-1 versus quad two, 1-0 against quad three and 6-0 in games versus quad four. The NCAA NetRating for Auburn and Florida could rise as they play SEC opponents in conference play.

UCLA has fallen the furthest of the five Arizona ranked wins. The Bruins are currently 45th in the NetRatings. UCLA is 1-4 versus quad one, 0-1 against quad two, 2-0 against quad three and 7-0 in games involving quad four opponents.

As the season continues to progress, the five-ranked wins could move between quad one and two victories. The Arizona win over UCLA is barely a quad one win currently. Arizona will have multiple quad-one opportunities as it continues through the Big XII schedule.