Making Arizona State one dimensional offensively critical for Arizona
Arizona State has relied on its running game this season to set up the offense. The Sun Devils run on 60.21 percent of its plays versus Football Bowl Subdivision opponents this season per TeamRankings.Com. Running back Cam Skattebo sets the foundation for Arizona State offensively.
Skattebo has 38.25 percent of the yards from scrimmage for Arizona State. Skattebo has 226 carries for 1,221 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns and 34 receptions for 460 yards and another two scores. In a 28-22 loss at Texas Tech in September, ASU had 30 carries for 94 yards rushings but three TDs.
Arizona State ran 40 times for 191 yards and two TDs, but Cincinnati held to 12 completions and 155 yards passing on 12 completions without a score. Entering the Territorial Cup with a four-game winning streak, ASU has averaged 150.25 rushing YPG in those contests.
The versatility of Skattebo makes him more difficult to defend. Skattebo is second nationally to Ashton Jeanty of Boise State averaging 168.1 total yards per game. Texas State and Wyoming are the only teams to hold Skattebo under 100 yards from scrimmage in 2024 in games Arizona State won.
Cincinnati and Texas Tech beat Arizona State in part by limiting Skattebo as a runner. Skattebo had 60 yards rushing versus Texas Tech and 75 versus Cincinnati. Skattebo had 117 receiving yards versus Texas Tech and added two total touchdowns. Cincinnati held Skattebo to 33 receiving yards.
The Bearcats held Skattebo to a Big XII low 108 yards. Wide receiver Jordan Tyson is another player Arizona has to account for defensively. Tyson has 67 receptions for 958 yards and nine TDs. Sam Levitt has completed 61.5 percent of his pass attempts for 2,153 yards, 18 TDs, five interceptions and 356 rushing yards and four TDs.
Skattbo and Tyson are the main threats for Arizona State. Arizona likely needs to limit one or both to keep the Territorial Cup. Cincinnati and Texas Tech seemingly gave other Big XII teams a blueprint of how to slow down Arizona State offensively. That came before the Sun Devils went on a four-game winning streak.