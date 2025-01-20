Marquis Groves-Killebrew returning to Arizona helps set 2025 secondary foundation

Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew flipped his decision after initially committing to Nebraska as a transfer helps set the foundation for the 2025 Wildcats' secondary. Groves-Killebrew is the third Arizona defensive back to return to Tucson following safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith.

Arizona also returns safety Jack Lutrell in 2025. The Arizona secondary should be a strength of the defense in 2025. Groves-Killebrew has 26 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and four pass breakups in 10 games during the 2024 season after transferring from Louisville.

Groves-Killebrew began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2022 where he had two tackles in three games. After transferring to Louisville in 2023 Groves-Killebrew played in four games but did not record any stats. Groves-Killebrew had the third-highest rating as a high school prospect on the 2024 Arizona roster.

Groves-Killebrew received a 55.1 overall grade and a 57.2 pass coverage grade from Pro Football Focus and allowed only one touchdown in 200 coverage snaps in 2024. Arizona gave Groves-Killebrew almost double the playing time that he received at Texas A&M and Louisville combined.

In addition to the return of Groves-Killebrew, Arizona has made CB a priority in the 2025 transfer portal. Arizona has added Jav'ion Cole from Texas, Michael Dansby from San Jose State and Ayden Garnes from West Virginia at CB to the 2025 roster. Those additions were critical to compensate for losses at CB from the 2024 roster.

Arizona lost a lot of length at CB with star Tacario Davis transferring to Washington and Emmanuel Karnley to Miami from the 2024 roster. Cole, Dansby, Garnes and Groves-Killebrew give Arizona good depth on the roster at CB entering the 2025 season.

Duane Akina stepping down as defensive coordinator but remaining as the secondary coach should help the Arizona CBs in 2025. Arizona was porous, ranking 103rd nationally allowing 239.0 passing yards per game in 2024 and ranked below 100th in most other categories in pass defense last season.