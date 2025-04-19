Mason White 3-run home run keys Arizona win over BYU

A three-run Mason White home run put Arizona ahead 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning as the Wildcats earned a 5-4 win at BYU on Friday to even the three-game series. The game went back and forth through the first five innings before the scoring was complete.

White gave Arizona the lead in the top of the first when he scored on a double steal while Aaron Walton was caught in a rundown between first and second base. A Ryder Robinson HR in the bottom of the first inning tied the game for BYU. A Gunner Geile double scored Tommy Splaine in the second to put Arizona back up 2-1.

A Keoni Painter RBI single tied the game at two and Easton Jones gave BYU a 3-2 lead with his own RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two runners on base and one out, Owen Kramkowski got Crew McChesney to ground into an inning-ending double to minimize the BYU rally.

The game-winning Arizona rally began when Walton was hit by a pitch with two outs. Maddox Mihalakis walked and was followed by the three-run HR by White to put Arizona in front to stay at 5-3. A Tate Gambill RBI single in the bottom of the fifth cut the BYU deficit to 5-4, but that ended the scoring.

Mason White out here looking like Pablo Sanchez on Backyard Baseball night 💪 pic.twitter.com/NDb1fzgyqt — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 19, 2025

BYU left two runners on in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings before sending only three players to bat in the ninth. Kramkowski pitched five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts to earn the win. Tony Pluta pitched the final two innings for his eighth save.

Arizona and BYU will play the decisive game of the series on Saturday with the first pitch at 10:30 AM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona returns home on Wednesday to host Texas-Arlington at 6:00 PM MST.