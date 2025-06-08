Mason White clutch hit, Tony Pluta save sends Arizona to College World Series

Mason White had a two-run single in the eighth to put Arizona ahead and Tony Pluta retired North Carolina in order in the ninth as the Wildcats beat the Tar Heels to win the Chapel Hill Super Regional. Arizona earns its first trip to Omaha and the College World Series since 2021.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a Garen Caulfield home run. Jackson Van De Brake hit a three-run HR for North Carolina in the bottom of the third inning to put the Tar Heels ahead 3-1. The score remained 3-1 UNC until Arizona rallied in the eighth inning.

Arizona starter Smith Bailey and Ryan Lynch belied their freshmen status on the mound on Sunday. Bailey pitched five innings, allowing the three runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter with four strikeouts. Lynch pitched seven innings allowing three runs, two earned on three hits, a walk and two hit batters with five strikeouts.

Neither team had a lot of opportunities after North Carolina took the 3-1 lead. Arizona left two runners on base from the fourth through seventh innings and North Carolina stranded three. A pair of North Carolina errors in the eighth inning set up the heroics from White.

Andrew Cain led off the eighth inning with a single to right field. Tommy Splaine got on base on an error by Van Brake on a potential double play. Easton Breyfogle reached first on an attempted sacrifice bunt when he collided with North Carolina first baseman Stokely after a throwing error by third baseman Gavin Gallaher.

Breyfogle had to leave the game to be checked for a concussion. T.J. Adams pinch ran for Breyfogle. Aaron Walton popped out to Stokely for the first out of the inning. On a one-ball, one-strike count, White singled up the middle to score Adams and Splaine and give Arizona a 4-3 lead.

Adonys Guzman grounded into shortstop to second to first double play to end the inning and prevent Arizona from building on its lead. Casey Hintz relieved Julian Tonghini to start the eighth for Arizona. Van De Brake had a leadoff walk to put the potential tying run on base.

Luke Stevenson flew out to left and Gallaher struck out swinging, but Van De Brake advanced to second on a wild pitch to put the tying run in scoring position with two outs. Stokely walked and Hicks got Alex Madera to ground out to end the eighth inning.

Arizona went down in order in the ninth inning. Tyson Bass, who put North Carolina ahead with a three-run HR on Saturday, flew out to left field for the first out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sam Angelo grounded out from Splaine to Tony Pluta for the second out.

On a one-ball, two-strike pitch, Pluta struck out one of the hottest hitters for North Carolina, Carter French, to give Arizona the 4-3 win. Pluta set the Arizona single-season record with his 14th save and send the Wildcats to the College World Series for the 19th time.