Matt Adkins departure gives Seth Doege opportunity for his own hire

Multiple reports came out earlier this week that Arizona tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins is no longer with the program. The departure of Adkins will allow new Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege to hire the replacement for Adkins.

Adkins began calling plays during the 2024 season with the fourth game at Utah. Adkins called plays in Big XII designated games. That did not include a 34-7 loss at Kansas State that was designated a non-conference game, because the programs scheduled the game before Arizona joined the Big XII.

With Adkins calling plays, Arizona was 15th in Big XII games averaging 19.0 points per game, 14th averaging 326.9 total yards per game, 15th posting 92,2 rushing yards per game and eighth averaging 234.7 passing yards per game. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan averaged 96.2 receiving YPG versus Big XII opponents.

Adkins took over calling plays from Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers who was not retained after the 2024 season. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said at the time of the change from Babers to Adkins as the play caller that was planned throughout the offseason. Brennan wanted Babers to mentor the other offensive staff.

We examine the changes to the Arizona coaching staff including a great conversation with new OC Seth Doege (@CoachDoege) on building an offense, Noah Fifita's return and the evolving WR room

Josh Miller who was the tight ends coach under Doege at Marshall is now at Southern Mississippi. Charles Huff left Marshall for Southern Mississippi after the season and took several staff members with him. Doege was the TEs coach at USC in 2021 and Purdue in 2023.

Doege was also an assistant at Bowling Green and an analyst at Mississippi. Following connections to those staffs are a good place to start where Brennan and Doege could look for candidate to be the Arizona TEs coach. Doege will call plays for Arizona in 2025, so it's a different dynamic than what Adkins and Babers had.

Doege has a big task improving what was an anemic offense in 2024. The departure of McMillan to the NFL Draft leaves a huge void in the Arizona offense. Arizona also lost leading rusher Quali Conley. The return of quarterback Noah Fifita for Arizona is significant in 2025, but Doege will be his third offensive coordinator in as many years.