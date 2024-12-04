Arizona Early National Signing Day 2025: Offense signee tracker led by 4-star WR
Arizona signed the 52nd-ranked 2025 class and 10th in the Big XII per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Brent Brennan and his staff signed two promising quarterbacks and a blue-chip wide receiver from Florida. Arizona signed the 84th ranked class last season after losing several signees when Jedd Fisch left for Washington.
Developing 2025 signees is critical for Brent Brennan with this being his first full class at Arizona. San Jose State signed the ninth-best 2023 class in the Mountain West in the group under Brennan with the Spartans. Brennan needs to improve recruiting for Arizona in the future.
TCU signed top class in the Big XII and ranks 22nd nationally. Only two 2025 Arizona signees are four-star prospects per 247Sports. Five Big XII programs have more than two four-star signees in their 2025 classes and three other teams in the conference matched Arizona with two.
Quarterback Robert McDaniel and wide receiver Isaiah Mizell are the four-star prospects who signed with Arizona per On3. McDaniel has the highest-rated 2025 Arizona signee per the On3 Industry Rankings and Mizell is the highest-rated prospect for the Wildcats in the 247Sports composite rankings.