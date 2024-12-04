Arizona Early National Signing Day 2025: Offense signee tracker led by 4-star WR
Mizell is the 439th prospect, 66th WR and 62nd player in Florida out of Orlando Boone. Mizell had 104 receptions for 2,371 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in high school career. With Tetairoa McMillan leaving for the NFL, Mizell will have an excellent chance to earn immediate playing time for Arizona in 2025.
Yarbrough is the 850th prospect, 65th running back and 130th player in Texas in the 2025 class. Yarbrough was a prolific high school runner with 2,767 rushing yards and 32 TDs plus 34 receptions for 365 yards and four more scores. There should be opportunities for Yarbrough to earn carries as a true freshman in 2025.
Richardson is the 1,134th prospect, 163rd WR and ninth signee in Arizona in the 2025 class out of Chandler Basha. Richardson finished his high school career with 112 receptions for 1,869 receiving yards and 18 TDs. All but four receptions for 47 yards for Richardson were in the last two seasons.
Griffin is the 1,774th ranked prospect, 129 offensive tackle and 22nd player in Arizona out of Mesa Red Mountain. At 6'6 and 250 pounds, Griffin has excellent length but will need to develop physically to make an impact on the offensive line.
Haugo gives Arizona a second QB in the 2025 class with McDaniel to develop behind Noah Fifita. Fifita. Fifita has two years of eligiblity remaining. Haugo is the 1,375th propect, 79th QB and 13th player in Arizona from Phoenix Higley. Haugo has excellent size at 6'5 and 200 pounds.