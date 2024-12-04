Arizona Early National Signing Day 2025: Offense signee tracker led by 4-star WR
Tohi is a massive prospect at 6'3 and 356 pounds. Tohi is the 1,233 prospect, 87th interior offensive lineman and 98th player in California out of Santa Ana Mater Dei. Arizona defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and linebacker Leviticus Su'a as well as Wildcats' basketball legend Miles Simon are among the Mater Dei alums.
Ford is the second-highest rated 2025 Arizona signee per the 247Sports. Ford is the 755th prospect, 36th TE and 58th player in California out of Danville Monte Vista. Over the last three seasons Ford had 74 receptions for 1,100 yards and 15 TDs while improving each year.
Tupou is the 1,418th prospect, 112th IOL and 107th player in the 2025 class. Arizona has done a good job adding IOL depth in the 2025 class. Tupou is 6'2 and 275 pounds. Arizona beat out Arizona State, Florida, Nebraska, Penn State and Washington, plus several Group of Five programs to sign Tupou.
Apka is the 1,474th prospect, 106th offensive tackle and 111th player in California out of San Mateo Juniperro Serra. Tom Brady is among the Juniperro Serra alums who have played in the NFL. Apka has good length at 6'6 but will need to continue developling physically at 250 pounds.
Goo is another IOL who provides depth for Arizona. Goo is the 1,270th prospect, 94th IOL and 11th player in Hawaii from Kapolei who has sent three prospect recently to Power Conference programs. Goo is 6'4 and 280 pounds. Expect Goo to be another developmental prospect.
McDaniel has not officially sent in his paperwork. That appears to be a formality with his signing ceremony at 3:30 PM Mountain Time. McDaniel is the 446th prospect, 32nd QB and 37th player in California out of Hughson. McDaniel threw for 7,767 passing yards, 95 TDs and 17 interceptions in his high school career.