Miami Heat Arizona alums big night and Carter Bryant shooting struggles continue

Pelle Larson scored 24 points and Keshad Johnson had 22 to lead the Miami Heat to a win, Carter Bryant continued to struggle offensively for the San Antonio Spurs and Christian Koloko had a good all-around game for the Los Angeles Lakers for Arizona alums in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Monday night.

Larsson continued to be an impactful player for Miami as the Heat beat the Boston Celtics 100-96 on Monday to earn their first win in the 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Larsson was 7-14 from the field, 1-3 on three-point attempts and 9-10 from the free throw line with two rebounds and six assists, five turnovers and three fouls.

Johnson was 8-10 from the floor, 2-4 on three-point attempts and 4-4 from the free throw line with four rebounds, four assists, two steals a block, one turnover and one personal foul. Larsson will miss the last NBA Las Vegas Summer League game for Miami on Thursday versus the Detroit Pistons as he joins the Swedish National Team.

Bryant scored five points on 2-11 from the field, missed all three of his three-point attempts and made one of two from the free throw line with five rebounds, one steal, two blocks, two turnovers and six fouls. Bryant has continued making an impact defensively but has struggled shooting in Las Vegas.

Summer Spurs coach Mike Noyes says...



-Riley Minix was the best on ball defender v Utah

- not worried about Carter Bryant's shot

- Dylan Harper's conditioning will come in time & has high expectations

- David Jones-Garcia is THE best player at Summer League and that a team will… pic.twitter.com/LL72ouagLj — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 15, 2025

Koloko started at center and scored eight points on 4-5 from the field and 0-2 from the free throw line with three rebounds, three steals, a block, one turnover and three fouls. Koloko is a restricted free agent with the Lakers after playing in 37 games with them during the 2024-25 season.

Caleb Love with the Portland Trail Blazers and Trey Townsend with the New Orleans Pelicans will play against each other on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Love is averaging 18.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two summer league games for Portland.