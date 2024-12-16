Motiejus Krivas extended injury absence could help solidify Arizona rotation
Motiejus Krivas suffered a setback in the foot that caused him to miss the two Arizona exhibition games this season. The injury kept Krivas out of Arizona's loss to UCLA and Saturday and his status is questionable indefinitely per multiple reports. Krivas being out could help Tommy Lloyd solidify the rotation on the frontline.
With Krivas out, Trey Townsend led Arizona frontcourt players with 35 minutes played in the 57-54 loss to UCLA on Saturday. Henri Veesar played 27 minutes, Tobe Awaka 12 and Carter Bryant nine versus UCLA. Awaka was limited after being called for two fouls in the first half.
Awaka, Bryant and Townsend have started the last three games for Arizona on the frontline. Awaka is a true post-m player. Bryant and Townsend can play the post or the wing. Arizona outrebounded UCLA 34-24 and outscored UCLA 34-28 in the paint. Townsend led the Arizona frontcourt players with 10 points.
Point guard Jaden Bradley who had 12 points and six assists tied with Veesar for the Arizona team lead with seven rebounds. Caleb Love contributed six rebounds. Every other Arizona player had three rebounds or less.
Krivas played in the first eight regular season games for Arizona this season with one start. Krivas is averaging 7.9 points per game and 4.5 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. Bradley, Love and K.J. Lewis started in the backcourt with Townsend on the frontline in the one game Krivas started.
Townsend is the only Arizona frontcourt player averaging in double figures at 11.1 points per game. Awaka leads Arizona averaging 7.9 rebounds per game. Townsend's 28.3 minutes per game are by far the most for an Arizona frontcourt player. Awaka is second averaging 17.7 MPG.
Krivas is arguably the most productive Arizona player relative to his minutes per game. Krivas is second on Arizona to Anthony Dell'Orso averaging 20.2 points per 20 minutes played and is second on the Wildcats among the players in the rotation averaging 11.5 rebounds per 40 minutes.
Finding the right combination will be critical for Lloyd. Bradley, Lewis and Love started the first six Arizona games this season. Lloyd could choose to return to starting the three wings if Arizona continues to slide. Arizona hosts Samford and Central Michigan this week before beginning Big XII play versus TCU on December 30.