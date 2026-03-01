National CBB analyst Clark Kellogg calls Mo Krivas best rim protector nationally

Longtime CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg said, "I don't think there's a better rim protector in college basketball than Mo Krivas" during a studio appearance on Saturday. Kellogg made his comments about the time the Kansas at Arizona game was at halftime.

Krivas scored 13 points on six out of eight from the field with 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and a steal, while committing three fouls on Saturday in the 83-61 Arizona win over Kansas. The double-double was the eighth this season for Krivas. Saturday was the 15th time this season Krivas had at least two blocks.

Krivas has established himself as one of the best defenders nationally with a 7.6 block percentage during the 2025-26 season to rank in the 91st percentile nationally and 1.8 blocks per game, in the 97th percentile. The 5.4 defensive rebounds Krivas averages per game is in the 94th percentile nationally.

At 7'2 and 265 pounds, Krivas provides Arizona with exceptional size on the interior of the defense. Tobe Awaka and Krivas provide Arizona with two exceptional rebounders that limit second-chance points for opponents.

"I don't think there's a better rim protector in college basketball than Motiejus Krivas"@ClarkKelloggCBS is impressed with Arizona's big man. pic.twitter.com/36WkLm80nn — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 28, 2026

"You (points to Wally Szczerbiak) talk about their positional size. I don't think there's a better rim protector in college basketball than Mo Krivas...He moves his feet, he walls up, he really doesn't foul a lot for as active as he is defensively. " CBS Sports CBB analyst Clark Kellogg

Where Krivas ranks nationally as a defender

Krivas is ninth nationally in the Defensive Bayesian Performance ratings at 4.88 and 26th with a 3.17 Defensive Box Bayesian Performance Rating. Those numbers indicate Krivas is an elite team defender and individual defensive player.

The Athletic NBA Draft writer Sam Vecenie also observed on Saturday, "Krivas is just totally absurd on defense. Just an utterly ridiculous defensive player at the rim. The block numbers so drastically underrate and undervalue the way he completely changes the game on the interior for Arizona."

The true measure of how good a team is on defense is their field goal percentage against. Arizona is 11th nationally, holding opponents to 39.3 percent from the field this season, entering Saturday. Anchored by Krivas, Arizona holds opponents to a 53.6 at the rim FG percentage, in the 99th percentile nationally.

This season is arguably the best defensive team Tommy Lloyd has had in five seasons as a head coach at Arizona. Krivas anchoring the back end for Arizona defensively is a big reason for that. Arizona has held every opponent under 50.0 percent shooting from the field this season.