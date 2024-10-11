National CBB analyst Jon Rothstein names Carter Bryant top 25 impact freshman
In a post for College Hoops Today, longtime college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein named Arizona forward Carter Bryant as one of his "25 impact freshmen for the 2024-25 season." Bryant was the 25th prospect, eighth small forward and second player in California out of Corona Centennial in the 247 Sports 2024 rankings.
Bryant and Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka will likely backup Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell'Orso at forward depending on the lineup Tommy Lloyd wants to use. K.J. Lewis could also start in a potential three-guard lineup with Dell'Orso off the bench. Byrant will almost definitely be a key reserve for Arizona in 2024-25.
Bryant had nine points and three rebounds in the Red Blue game on Friday night while winning the slam dunk contest. Bryant played on the blue team that included Awaka, Dell'Orso and Townsend. Dell'Orso led the blue team with 15 points and Love had a game-high 19 points for the red team.
Bryant shot four for nine from the floor, made one of his four three-point shots and had one foul, one turnover, one assist, one steal and one block. Lloyd will be able to play a versatile lineup with Bryant. Bryant can play both forward positions and potentially center if Lloyd wants to use a smaller lineup.
"Carter Bryant, Arizona: Tommy Lloyd went to Southern California to get the 6-8 Bryant, who’s one of the more physically gifted players in the 2024 class. Bryant has natural gifts and instincts that allow him to seamlessly shoot, dribble, and pass. He’ll immediately have a significant role in the Wildcats’ rotation."- Jon Rothstein
Bryant is the highest-ranked Arizona signee under Lloyd. Arizona will have three McDonald's All-Americans on the 2025 roster, Jaden Bradley, Bryant and Love. Bryant projects to play bigger than his listed height of 6'8. The 247Sports scouting report states Bryant has a seven-foot wingspan and an excellent vertical.
Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting stated Bryant is a good open three-point shooter with untapped offensive potential. Finkelstein likes the offensive upside for Bryant because of his multi-dimensional skill set. Bryant should be an impact player for Arizona in 2024-25.