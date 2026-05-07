National CBB analyst provides reason for Mo Krivas return and 2026-27 expectations

Center Motiejus comes from an academically oriented family. Krivas' mother is a physician. After playing his first full season as a starter in 2025-26, Krivas is returning to Arizona, where he will become a more focal point of the offense in 2026-27 and shoot more threes per ESPN's top Big XII analyst, Fran Fraschilla.

Fraschilla made all of the above points in a recent post to X. Rising sophomore forward Ivan Kharcheknov and Krivas are the only returning starters and players from the eight-man 2025-26 Arizona rotation. Kharchenkov and Krivas will have bigger offensive roles for Arizona in 2026-27.

Krivas averaged 10.4 points per game on 56.9 percent from the field, 30.8 percent on three-point attempts, 78.0 percent from the free throw line and 57.7 eFG percentage with 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocked shots. Krivas started all 39 Arizona games in 2025-26 after missing most of the 2024-25 season with an injury.

Entering a second full season as a starter, Krivas should continue to develop. Analysts like Krivas' potential as a shooter partially based on his high free-throw percentage. Krivas made four three-point shots in 13 attempts in 2025-26.

Why is Mo Krivas heading back to @ArizonaMBB? He loves the school, just played his first full season, mom’s a physician and it’s academically-oriented family. He becomes a focal point of the Wildcats’ offense & he’ll be shooting more threes next season. @Big12Conference — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 26, 2026

Playing well throughout the season

Krivas' numbers decreased in each of the last three months of the 2025-26 season, not counting the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal game loss to Michigan in April. Krivas averaged 11.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG in January, 9.7 PPG and 8.7 RPG in February and 9.4 PPG and 7.6 RPG in March.

Krivas needs to close the 2026-27 season stronger than he did in 2025-26. If Arizona is going to make another deep NCAA Tournament run, Krivas needs to be more productive. Krivas scored 11 points with six rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in the 91-73 loss to Michigan.

NBA Draft Room projects Krivas as the eighth overall pick in the 2027 to the Chicago Bulls. Krivas is "A rock solid center who rebounds the ball and defends in the lane at a very high level. Skilled with the ball but lacking top end athleticism." Per NBA Draft Room, with his PLAYER COMP former Duke star Mason Plumlee.