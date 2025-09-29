National CFB Expert States Arizona Start More About Opponents Than Progress

Arizona began the 2025 season with wins over Group of Five Hawai'i, Football Championship Subdivision Weber State and Big XII foe Kansas State. The three consecutive wins to start a season were the first for Arizona since 2015.

Alex Busse of 247Sports stated, "Arizona's 3-0 start was more opponent-based than improvement personified." Hawai'i has four wins and two losses. Fresno State won 23-21 at Hawai'i in week four to give the Rainbow Warriors their other 2025 loss.

Arizona is 52nd in the ESPN Football Power Index. The ESPN FPI has Arizona 42nd in strength of record, 78th in strength of schedule, 51st in remaining SOS, 39th in game control and 37th in average in-game win probability. The SOS supports the claim by Buse.

Despite their 4-2 record, Hawai'i is 100th in the ESPN FPI with 111th SOS. Hawai'i beat Stanford 23-20 in week zero, in their other game against a Power Conference opponent this season. UNLV, which is 30th in the ESPN FPI, is the highest-rated team remaining on the 2025 Hawaii schedule.

"Arizona's 3-0 start was more opponent-based than improvement personified. Arizona was only outgained by 40 yards. The Wildcats averaged more yards per carry than Iowa State did in the 39-14 loss to the Cyclones...The 3-0 start for Brent Brennan offered confidence that a bowl appearance is possible for the Wildcats, but a magical run to Big 12 contention seems unlikely. The good news for the Wildcats is that they host Oklahoma State on Saturday, so a fourth win should be coming." Alec Busse, 247Sports

Weber State is 37th in the FCS DRatings. James Madison beat Weber State 45-10 in the Wildcats' other game against a Football Bowl Subdivision team in 2025. Weber State won at McNeese State and beat Butler for its two wins in 2025.

Kansas State has started 2-3 with a win over FCS North Dakota before playing Arizona and a 34-20 victory over Central Florida on Saturday. Arizona's win over Kansas State was a non-conference game scheduled before 2024 Big XII expansion.

The 39-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday exposed Arizona. Iowa State is the highest-ranked Big XII team in the national polls and could be the toughest game for Arizona on its 2025 schedule. The stats against Iowa State did not accurately reflect the margin of defeat for Arizona.

Arizona was outgained by Iowa State 399 yards to 360. Big completions by Iowa State were the difference. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had seven completions of at least 19 yards and five of 27 or more. The aggressive defense Arizona plays under coordinator Danny Gonzales hindered the Wildcats against Iowa State.