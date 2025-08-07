National CFB writer projects win total you can take to the bank on Arizona

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports projects to take the under on 5.5 wins for Arizona in 2025 as one of his "Win totals you can take to the bank." Patterson likes the over on win totals for Alabama, Mississippi, Nebraska, SMU, USC and Utah State. Patterson also likes the under on 5.5 wins for Boston College.

The over for Arizona to win 5.5 games is -108 and the under is -112 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Colorado, Central Florida, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are other Big XII teams that enter the 2025 season with their win total set at 5.5 games by FanDuel.

Arizona plays Colorado, Houston and Oklahoma State among the above teams. The over on Colorado is -118 and the under is -104. Houston is at -188 and +152 for 5.5 wins. Oklahoma State is +140 at 5.5 wins and -172. Hawaii, who Arizona opens the season against is -144 and +118 at 5.5 wins.

None of the teams Arizona plays this season have a win total less than them by the FanDuel Sportsbook entering the 2025 season. As a Football Bowl Subdivision team, Weber State, who Arizona hosts in week two, does not have a win total by FanDuel to bet on.

What Big 12 over and under are locks for this seasons win totals? pic.twitter.com/JunGb4aOQF — College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) May 26, 2025

Arizona will play six of the top eight Big XII teams in 2025 ranked the FanDuel Sportsbook. Texas Tech and Utah are the only two teams of the top eight Arizona does not play in 2025. Metrics like the ESPN Football Power Index agree with the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The FPI projects Arizona with 4.9 wins and 7.1 losses based on their simulator. Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are all projected below their 5.5 win total by the FPI. Central Florida is projected to have 7.2 wins and 4.9 losses and Cincinnati 6.4 wins and 5.7 losses in 2025 by the FPI.

There is a consensus skepticism on Arizona after a 4-8 record in 2024 in the inaugural season under Brent Brennan. CBS Sports and ESPN rank Arizona as one of the lowest teams among power conference programs. Arizona and Brennan have a lot to prove in 2025.