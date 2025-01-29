National CFP analyst names Brent Brennan coach on the hot seat

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was named one of eight coaches on the 2025 hot seat by On3 college football analyst and podcaster. After being 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today coaches polls, Arizona finished 4-8 in their inaugural season under Brennan.

The other coaches listed by Staples are Brent Pry of Virginia Tech, Troy Taylor of Stanford, Scott Satterfield of Cincinnati, Mike Locksley of Maryland, Sam Pittman of Arkansas, Billy Napier of Florida and Hugh Freeze of Auburn. Brennan is the only coach on Staples' hot seat list entering his second year with his current program.

Arizona has had a tumultuous offseason. Thirty Arizona players left via the transfer portal and the Wildcats brought in 26 transfers. Brennan and the Arizona staff were able to convince quarterback Noah Fifita and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith to remain with Arizona.

Groves-Killebrew, Johnson and Smith chose to stay with Arizona after they initially entered the 2025 transfer portal. All three are projected starters for Arizona in the 2025 secondary. Despite significant losses for Arizona in the secondary, it should be a strength for the Wildcats in 2025.

Brennan will be under a lot of pressure for Arizona to significantly improve in 2025. Former Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke hired Brennan as one of his last moves with the Wildcat. New Arizona A.D. Desiree Reed-Francois could want to hire her own head football coach if the Wildcats have another subpar season.

Brennan made significant coaching staff changes for Arizona in 2025, hiring Seth Doege as offensive coordinator from Marshall, Josh Miller as tight ends coach from Marshall via Southern Mississippi, promoting Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator and adding Joe Salave'a as defensive line coach from Miami.

This spring is critical for Arizona to build continuity with nearly half the coaching staff new and over half the roster entering their inaugural seasons with the Wildcats. Arizona opens the 2025 season on August 30 at Hawaii and also has non-conference games versus Weber State and Kansas State.