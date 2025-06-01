National media outlet names Arizona transfer portal loser

David Cobb labeled Arizona as a loser in the 2025 transfer portal in his article examining the programs that lost and won this spring. Arizona lost three players to the transfer portal and only added one. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff are primarily relying on a top-five 2025 class to replace departures.

The 2025 Arizona class is led by five-star prospects and consensus projected starters Brayden Burries and Koa Peat. Arizona returns starting guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Tobe Awaka. Arizona has to replace the scoring lost with Caleb Love completing his eligibility.

Central Florida, Kansas and North Carolina were the other programs labeled as transfer portal losers by Cobb. North Carolina lost more production than they replaced without any of the incoming transfers' future All-ACC performers entering their fifth season under Hubert Davis.

Cobb wrote Kansas is taking a similar approach to Arizona in relying on five-star 2025 signee Darryn Peterson to make a major impact. Central Florida lost several major contributors entering their 10th season under Johnny Dawkins, which Cobb stated are usually the type of losses under new coaches.

"Loser: Arizona banks on youth

Arizona lost key cogs KJ Lewis (Georgetown) and Henri Veesaar (North Carolina) from a 24-win team that reached the Sweet 16. The Wildcats are clearly banking on the nation's No. 3 ranked high school recruiting class to help fill in the gaps, because the portal reinforcements have not arrived. At least not yet, anyway. The lone transfer addition as of late May is former Harvard role player Evan Nelson" David Cobb CBS Sports.

Burries and Peat are talent upgrades over Lewis and Veesaar. The return of Motiejus Krivas at center after a medical redshirt season provides Arizona a player who was not a part of the rotation for the majority of the 2024-25 season after only playing eight games before an ankle injury ended his season.

Nelson averaged 12.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals and shot 41.5 percent from the field, 39.8 percent on three-point attempts and 84.5 percent from the free throw line with a 51.1 eFG percentage during three seasons at Harvard. Nelson projects as the backup point guard who provides three-point shooting.

The 2025-26 roster for Arizona is set, barring any unforeseen additions. Freshmen forwards Dwayne Aristode and Sidi Gueye could provide Lloyd with minutes as reserves. Arizona will have to build chemistry quickly with a brutal non-conference schedule that begins with defending national champion Florida.