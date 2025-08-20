National Media Outlet Projects Expected 2025 Arizona Record

Arizona is projected to finish with five wins and seven losses overall and 3-6 in the Big XII in 2025 in the 2025 season predictions from Athlon Sports. Athlon Sports projects Arizona to finish in a three-way tie for 11th place in the Big XII with Colorado and Houston.

The 5-7 projection from Athlon Sports is in line with other major media markets. ESPN updated their Football Power Index this week that also projected Arizona to finish with five wins and seven losses in 2025. Arizona State and Kansas State are projected to tie at the top of the Big XII with 10-2, 7-2 records.

A five-win season would mean Arizona did not earn a bowl berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. The 10-3 2023 season is the only one that Arizona was bowl eligible since 2018. Central Florida, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are the only teams picked below Arizona in the Big XII by Athlon Sports.

Athlon Sports picks Central Florida and Oklahoma State to each have four wins and eight losses overall and two wins and seven losses in the Big XII. West Virginia is projected to have five wins and seven losses overall and two wins and seven losses in the Big XII.

v2 Projected Big 12 Standings



🏈Every single team has at least a 1% chance of being T2



🏈Every single team has at least a 32% chance to win at least 4 conference games



🏈No team has better than a 32% chance to win at least 7 conference games



Take your heart meds and buckle up pic.twitter.com/UDABFXnsiO — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) July 30, 2025

Of the five other teams projected at the bottom of the Big XII in 2025, Arizona will play Colorado, Houston and Oklahoma State. Arizona hosts Oklahoma State on October 4, is at Houston on October 18 and plays at Colorado on November 1.

The 2025 season is a pivotal one for Arizona. Head coach Brent Brennan made over half the Arizona staff and roster for 2025. New coordinators, Seth Doege for the offense and Danny Gonzales for the defense, have to have their units show progress during the 2025 season.