National media site names Brayden Burries among 2026 NBA Combine's winners

Mark Gionotto of USA Today named Arizona guard Brayden Burries in his "NBA draft combine 2026 winners and losers: Who tested, measured the best?" Gionotto named Burries in his winners with Arizona forward Koa Peat among his losers at the 2026 NBA Combine.

Burries is a near-unanimous projection as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Nearly every major national 2026 NBA Mock Draft projects Burries to be selected eighth by the Atlanta Hawks, ninth by the Dallas Mavericks, or 10th by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Most analysts like the high floor that Burries has entering the 2026 NBA Draft. After only scoring over 10 points once in his first five games with Arizona, Burries scored in single digits only four times in the last 34 contests for the Wildcats during the 2025-26 season.

The analysis on Burries is that he is the steady ideal combo guard who excels as a playmaker or scorer. As the season progressed, Burries improved significantly as a rebounder. Burries averaged 4.9 rebounds during the 2025-26 season and 5.6 against Big XII opponents.

"Burries might have locked himself in as a top-10 pick after checking in at nearly 6-foot-4 without shoes, while weighing a sturdy 215 pounds. He then stood out during agility and shooting drills on Tuesday, hitting nearly 61% of his 3-pointers, while ranking among the best at the combine in the pro lane drill and no step vertical jump testing (35-inch). His combination of shooting and athleticism will be hard for lottery teams to pass up." Mark Gionotto, USA Today

At his best during 2026 NCAA Tournament

Burries played at his best during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. During Arizona's Final Four run, Burries averaged 16.8 points per game on 48.1 percent from the field, 51.7 percent on three-point attempts, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal. Burries scored at least 13 points in all five 2026 Arizona NCAA Tournament games.

Burries is projected to be the highest drafted player from Arizona since Bennedict Mathurin was chosen sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2022 and tied for the ninth best overall with Channing Frye, Aaron Gordon and Stanley Johnson if he is taken eighth in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Atlanta, Dallas and Milwaukee would potentially present different situations for Burries. Atlanta finished 28-15 after trading star Trae Young. The Hawks won 22 of their last 31 games. Dallas is building around 2025 number one pick Cooper Flagg and Milwaukee has an uncertain future with Giannis Antetokounmpo.