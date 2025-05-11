National NFL writer makes bold prediction for Tetairoa McMillan's rookie season

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports projects former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan as one of the rookies who will make their mark in 2025. Dubin made the bold prediction that McMillan should quickly become the clear-cut number one option for the Carolina Panthers and have over 1,000 yards receiving.

Carolina did not have a receiver with 50 receptions in 2024 and Adam Thielen led the Panthers with 615 receiving yards. McMillan is the tallest WR on the 2025 Carolina roster and should become a favorite of quarterback Bryce Young on third downs and in the red zone.

In his three seasons with Arizona, McMillan had 144 receptions for first downs, 26 touchdowns, 92 catches of 15 yards or more and 42 of 25 or more. McMillan is the prototype big-play receiver. Carolina finished 30th in passing yards during the 2024 season.

McMillan was the first WR selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and is in the best position to become the top pass catcher on his team in 2025. NFL rookie receivers posted some big numbers in 2024. Brian Thomas of Jacksonville led NFL rookie WRs with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 TD and the New York Giants' Malik Nabers had 109 receptions.

"Tetairoa McMillan tops 1,000 yards receiving

Jared Dubin: McMillan is stepping into a situation where he should quickly becoming the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game. The Panthers have been so starved for receiving options that Adam Thielen has been funneled over seven targets per game across his two seasons in town. McMillan has the talent to fully take over the role and we have seen Dave Canales scheme players of his archetype into great success." Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

Canales, who is entering his second season as Carolina's head coach, was previously an offensive assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 through 2022 and the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 before being hired by the Panthers.

Canales helped develop Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf in Seattle and worked with future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans in Tampa Bay. McMillan will work with an experienced coach who has spent his entire NFL career working with the passing game specifically before becoming a coordinator and then a head coach.

McMillan should develop and grow with Carolina, as he should receive an exceptional amount of opportunities as a rookie in 2024. Carolina could have one of the best young QB and WR tandems in the NFL with McMillan and Young.