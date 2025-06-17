National preview of top Arizona QB target Oscar Rios before Elite 11 competition

Top 2026 Arizona quarterback target Oscar Rios was named in the CBS Sports article "2025 Elite 11 Finals offer glimpse into college football's future: Names, trends to know before event begins." Rios is one of 20 QBs chosen to participate in the 2025 Elite 11 in Manhattan Beach, California, this week.

The partner site for CBS Sports, 247Sports, ranks Rios as the 184th prospect, 12th QB and 21st player in California out of Downey in the 2026 class. The commitment announcement for Rios is scheduled for June 27. There has not been a 247Sports crystal ball logged for Rios.

Arizona is the slight leader with a 23.5 percent chance for a commitment from Rios, per On3. Rios is the only uncommitted four-star Elite 11 participant on the West Coast. Adam Gorney of Rivals.Com stated, "Rios has outplayed his earlier rankings and could move even higher if he shows that accuracy we’ve seen at many other events."

Rios has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 5,909 yards, 53 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a QB rating of 126.5, with 1,640 rushing yards and 21 scores. Greg Biggins of 247Sports called Rios a true dual-threat QB. Rios would be a foundational player to build the Arizona football program around.

"Lanky dual-threat talent is of Mexican-Panamanian descent. Has proven to be very accurate on the move and brings plenty of energy to the position with his acceleration. Set to announce a decision on June 27 after taking official visits to UCLA, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Colorado and Kentucky. Reminds us of: (Kansas State QB) Avery Johnson." Andrew Ivins, CBS Sports

Johnson has completed 58.0 percent of his career pass attempts for 3,191 yards, 30 TDs and 10 interceptions with a 137.2 passer rating and 165 carries for 901 rushing yards and another 14 scores in two seasons with Kansas State. Rios has shown the ability to be more accurate than Rios.

Rios would have the opportunity to learn from Noah Fifita if he returns to Arizona in 2026. Rios could redshirt as a true freshman in 2026 and take over from Fifita as the starting QB in 2027. Projecting beyond 2026, Rios would be the best QB Arizona has on its roster.