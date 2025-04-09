National recruiting website ranks 2025 Arizona class first nationally

Arizona ascended to the top class in the On3 Industry Rankings following a commitment from five-star combo guard Brayden Burries on Wednesday. Four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with Arizona in November and the Wildcats received commitments from three-star guard Bryce James in January and five-star forward Koa Peat in March.

Peat is seventh, Burries is 10th, Aristode is 24th and James is 211th in the On3 Industry Rankings. Aristode, Burries and Peat are projected to be significant parts of the rotation for Arizona as freshmen. James is considered more of a developmental prospect.

The commitment from Burries should clarify what Arizona needs in the transfer portal for head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff. Burries will likely challenge to be a starter for Arizona in 2025-26. Peat competing to be a starter next season largely depends on if freshman forward Carter Bryant enters the NBA Draft or returns to Arizona.

Arizona returns Jaden Bradley as the starting point guard for the second consecutive season. Wing Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Tobe Awaka are the other returning starters for Arizona in 2025-26. Center Motiejus Krivas projects as the starting center for Arizona after missing the 2024-25 season with an ankle injury.

Arizona now holds the No. 1 spot in the updated On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings🐻⬇️



Read: https://t.co/lWG3ITkUA6 pic.twitter.com/i5CKJTCtim — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 9, 2025

"“Immediately with Brayden Burries you notices the frame...He has long arms, positional size...that shows a projectable frame as he continues forward. Burries plays with a good pace, never rushed, and is comfortable on the ball in the half court. While he is not a dynamic paint-touch type, he can get the ball to various spots on the floor.”" Jamie Shaw, On3

The scouting report from Shaw on Peat said, "is a good rebounder and able to push the break in transition. With his lengthy frame, there is upside on defense, especially guarding off the ball.” Arizona should have a lot of lineup flexibility in 2025-26 with the additions of Aristode, Burries and Peat.

Expect Arizona to target wings who can score, add and depth in the post, with the 2025 class complete. Lloyd and the Arizona staff were likely waiting for the 2025 class to be complete before attacking the transfer portal. More scoring is critical in 2025-26, as they had to rely too often on the departed Caleb Love in 2024-25.