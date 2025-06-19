National writer states Arizona, ASU offer a test case in the revenue-sharing era

Longtime San Jose Mercury News writer Jon Wilner stated in his column on Thursday, "Big 12 football (and basketball): Arizona, ASU offer a test case for success in the revenue-sharing era." Wilner stated the slight geographical differences between Arizona and Arizona State could determine their future success.

Arizona State has a distinct advantage in a metropolitan area of five million people versus Tucson with one million. Arizona has the edge of no major professional sports teams in its metro area. Because of the importance of Arizona basketball, Wilner opined Arizona State could spent $1 more than the Wildcats on football.

Wilner asked, "Will the elite basketball program’s lofty status undercut resources for Arizona football?" The Arizona athletic program released a five-year strategic plan on Wednesday to guide the school through 2030. The Eller College of Management provided guidance with the plan.

Some of the highlights are establishing a top 25 program nationally, develop a long-term, sustainable business model, reduce the department's deficit from $39 million to $5 million, grow total fundraising to the top third in the Big 12 Conference, increase season ticket retention and group sales and enhance revenue-sharing.

"If the campus-level commitments are equivalent, the Wildcats and Sun Devils could offer an unfiltered look at the new world order — at the role fan passion, competitive priorities and business communities will play in shaping the roster-building process." Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham stated the Sun Devils have been working towards adapting to the $28 billion settlement the NCAA had to allow current and former college athletes to be included in revenue sharing.

Schools can begin directly paying players for the use of their name, image and likeness with the House settlement approved. The NCAA has established a clearinghouse called NIL Go for any Division I athlete who has a deal worth $600.

Division I programs will work under a cap system based on the percentage of Power Five conference athletic revenue that is estimated to be $20.5 per school. The cap has no bearing on NIL deals athletes make outside of their athletic programs.

Arizona and Arizona State are positioned for future success. The Wildcats will likely emphasize basketball and the Sun Devils, football. Wilner mentioned that baseball will be a priority at Arizona and Arizona State over most other Big XII programs.