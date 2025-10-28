NCAA Names Arizona Center Motiejus Krivas Top 10 CBB International Player

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas was named the seventh-best international player entering the 2025-26 season by Andy Katz of NCAA.com. Katz named Krivas his ninth-best big last week. Krivas is returning after missing all but eight games in 2024-25 following season-ending surgery in December.

Krivas will have a chance to match up with Australian Alex Condon of Florida, the top-ranked international player per Katz, when Arizona plays the Gators in the November 3 regular season opener versus Florida in Las Vegas. Canadian guard Xaivian Lee of Florida is the fourth-best national player per Katz.

Arizona does not play any of the other seven top 10 international players ranked by Katz in 2025-26. Former Arizona forward Henri Veesaar, who transferred to North Carolina, is the eighth-best 2025-26 international player in the rankings posted by Katz.

In two seasons with Arizona, Krivas averaged 5.6 points per game, 2.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 44 games in 12.8, shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from the free throw line. Krivas had 14 points and 17 rebounds in the 81-68 Arizona season-opening exhibition win over St. Mary's.

"7. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona (Lithuania): Krivas was injured for most of last season, limited to eight games, but Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has called him one of the team’s most talented players. He’s got a chance to shine this year." Andy Katz, NCAA.Com

Krivas is one of eight international players on the 2025-26 Arizona roster and the longest tenured rotational player with senior guard Jaden Bradley. Arizona signed Krivas out of Siauliai, Lithuania, in the 2023 class and Bradley joined the Wildcats from Alabama as a transfer that year.

Entering his junior season, Krivas hopes to put up productive numbers as an NBA prospect. The option Krivas will have after the 2025-26 season will be to enter the 2026 NBA Draft or return as a senior in 2026-27. Krivas will be one of the most important rotational players for Arizona in 2025-26.