The renewal of the Arizona versus UCLA rivalry on Friday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, was named the second best game of the week by Andy Katz of NCAA.com. Kentucky at Louisville on Tuesday night is the top game this week, rated by Katz.

Arizona should be 3-0 entering its game against longtime rival UCLA. Northern Arizona is at Arizona on Tuesday night. UCLA has started the season with wins over Eastern Washington, Pepperdine and Georgia and is off until Friday.

Arizona has 50 wins and 64 losses against UCLA all-time. The .436 winning percentage by Arizona against UCLA is the best by any program that has played UCLA at least 24 times. UCLA beat Arizona 57-54 in Phoenix in 2024. Arizona won six of the previous seven games in the series against UCLA before the 2024 game.

Arizona is more battle tested entering the game against UCLA in a defacto road game for the Wildcats. Arizona beat Florida 93-87 in its season opener and followed that up with a 93-67 win over Utah Tech on Friday night.

"2. No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA, Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Friday on Peacock: The Wildcats continue their rugged nonconference schedule. The Bruins have slogged through a few home games and will need a barometer like the Wildcats to see where they are thus far." Andy Katz, NCAA.Com

UCLA is not very deep, with seven players averaging more than 20 minutes per game. Forward Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA, averaging 16.3 points per game and also contributes 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist. Bilodeau scored 17 points on eight of 15 from the floor against Arizona in 2024.

The matchup to watch should be between point guards Jaden Bradley of Arizona and preseason All-American Donovan Dent, who transferred from New Mexico during the 2025 offseason. Bradley is averaging 17.5 PPG, 2.5 APG and 5.5 RPG in 2024-25. Dent is posting 16.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 6.5 APG.

Arizona has a deeper bench than UCLA, with eight players averaging at least 14.5 MPG. Another matchup to watch will be between Arizona true freshman phenom Koa Peat and Bilodeau. Peat is averaging 24.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 4.0 APG.