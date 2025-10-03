NCAA Names Zona Zoo Among Top 10 Student Sections Nationally

The Zona Zoo is the seventh-best student section nationally in a top 10 list compiled by longtime college basketball writer Andy Katz of NCAA.Com. Arizona is one of three student sections from the Big XII in the top 10 nationally with Kansas and Iowa State.

The Cameron Crazies at Duke are first, followed by the Paint Crew at Purdue, The Crimson and Blue of Kansas, The Jungle at Auburn, the Izzone at Michigan State and The Orange Krush at Illinois. Behind the Zona Zoo in the top 10 is Cyclone Alley at Iowa State, The Kennel Club at Gonzaga and The Show at San Diego State.

The Zona Zoo began in 2002 and was officially implemented according to its official webpage. The Zona Zoo impacts Arizona Athletics beyond basketball, but that remains the marquee sport at Arizona. Arizona continued its prowess at home in 2024-25, winning 13 games and losing three.

Arizona lost to Duke and beat Iowa State at McKale Center in 2024-25 among the other nine programs with student sections in the top 10. Iowa State and Kansas defeated Arizona on their home floors in 2024-25, among other programs with top 10 student sections.

Let the debate begin on the top @MarchMadnessMBB student sections: https://t.co/8YspFldx1T — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) October 2, 2025

"This is really the state’s team, but the students don’t play second to any donor. They are passionate and make Arizona one of the toughest road experiences in the country." Andy Katz, NCAA.Com

All 10 programs named by Katz played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Auburn and Duke advanced the furthest with losses in the Final Four. Michigan State advanced to the South Regional Final, where they were eliminated by Auburn in what turned out to be the last win for recently retired head coach Bruce Pearl.

Arizona has won on the home floors of seven of the nine teams on Katz's list. The exceptions are Auburn and Iowa State. Arizona hosts Auburn and Iowa State in 2025-26. Iowa State beat Arizona in Ames in 2025. Auburn will host Arizona early in the 2026-27 season.