New 2026 commit Oscar Rios top 3 Arizona QB prospects in program history

Four-star 2026 prospect Oscar Rios is the third-highest-ranked quarterback to commit to or sign with Arizona in program history, per the 247Sports rankings. Rios is the 15th highest-rated prospect overall to commit to or sign with Arizona.

John Rattay in 2000 and Nic Costa in 2001 are the only Arizona QBs ranked higher than Rios in program history per the 247Sports rankings. Rattay transferred to Arizona after one semester at Tennessee in July 1999.

In his only season of playing time in 2001, Rattay completed 45.8 percent of his pass attempts for 385 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the primary backup to Jason Johnson. Rattay was on the Arizona roster from 2000 through 2004.

Costa only had passing attempts in 2002 and 2003, when he completed 38.9 percent for 512 yards, five TDs and three interceptions. Arizona recruited Costa out of Oregon as a dual-threat QB. Recruiting ratings were not as extensive in the early 2000s as they are now.

Rios is the 184th prospect, 12th QB and 21st player in California in the 2026 class with a .9274 rating from 247Sports. The closest QB to sign with Arizona Rios in the era of players receiving ratings is Demond Williams at .9208. Williams signed but later received a release from his letter of intent and transferred to Washington.

How soon Rios competes to be the starting QB will likely depend on what current starter Noah Fifita does. Fifita has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If Fifita returns for his redshirt senior season, he will almost certainly begin the season as the starting QB.

Rios could potentially redshirt in 2026 and become the starting QB in 2027. There is also the possibility Rios could be the backup to Fifita in 2026. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Seth Doege have set a foundation for the future with the commitment from Rios.