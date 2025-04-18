New Arizona WBB GM Michelle Marciniak being praised as HR hire

The hiring of Michelle Marciniak as the general manager of the Arizona women's basketball program by new head coach Becky Burke has been widely praised as a home run. Among those praising Marinciak being hired by Arizona is former Purdue national championship-winning head coach Carolyn Peck.

The press release announcing the hiring of Marciniak states, "As General Manager, Marciniak will serve as the strategic architect of Arizona's long-term vision. Her core responsibilities include program operations, staffing, roster management, global recruiting and NIL development."

Marciniak "will also act as a trusted advisor to Burke, aligning on program culture, leadership and national brand strategy," per the press release. In the new era of college sports, programs hiring a general manager to oversee the growing responsibilities are becoming increasingly more common.

In her first head coaching job at a power conference school, Burke hiring Marciniak, a very successful entrepreneur and former WNBA player, will provide her with an administrator and advisor who has experience at the highest levels of basketball.

Former Arizona head coach Joan Bonvicini also praised Marciniak, saying, "Her addition as a successful entrepreneur will provide valuable resources to the program. She will be extremely successful." Marciniak was the Most Outstanding Player in the 1996 Women's Final Four when Tennessee won the National Championship.

Burke and Marciniak face a huge rebuilding project, with Arizona losing their entire scholarship roster except for forward Montaya Dew. Burke has added guards Kamryn Kitchen, Noelani Cornfield, Mickayla Perdue, and Tanyuel Welch as transfers to the 2025-26 roster.

Marciniak has experience as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2003 to 2008, which predated Dawn Staley's tenure. Marciniak and former South Carolina head coach Susan Walvius founded the athletic linen company Sheex that has produced $30.2 million in revenue

The vast experience Marciniak has as a player, assistant coach and entrepreneur will be extremely valuable for Arizona in the modern college athletic role of general manager. The experience Burke and Marciniak have playing in the national championship game should help them in recruiting.