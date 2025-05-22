New College Football Playoff seeding hurts Arizona and Big XII

The new College Football Playoff seeding eliminates byes for conference champions and will likely make it more difficult for Big XII programs to make deep runs in the future. A straight seeding model was adopted by the College Football Playoff administrators on Thursday.

Arizona State was the champion of the Big XII in 2024 and was the third seed in the College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils would have been the 11th seed with a straight seeding model in 2024. The difference between being the third seed and the 11th seed is receiving a bye versus playing a first-round game on the road.

Arizona State finished 12th in the final 2024 College Football Playoff rankings. The champions of the ACC, Big XII, Big 10 and SEC, plus the highest-ranked team among the Group of Five conference champions, receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama, who was ranked 11th in the final rankings, missed the College Football Playoff after Clemson, who was 16th, won the ACC Championship. BYU, who was ranked 17th in the final CFP rankings before the playoff, was the highest-ranked Big XII team other than Arizona State.

Arizona would have just missed the College Football Playoff in 2023 as the 14th ranked team. Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama made the last four-team College Football Playoff after the 2023 season. Those four teams would have been the top four seeds at the time as Power Five Conference Champions.

The highest-ranked Group of Five team in 2023 was Liberty. Oregon was the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team at eighth. The seeding only affects when and where teams play, not who earns berths into the College Football Playoff. Big XII teams earning home games and a bye will be difficult in the new CFP format.

The top eight seeds in the 2024 CFP would have been from the Big 10, Notre Dame or the SEC. Boise State was ninth, SMU 10th, Arizona State 11th and Clemson 12th. The Big XII will likely have to win more non-conference games versus Big 10 and SEC opponents in the future to improve their chances of earning byes and home games.